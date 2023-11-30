Two-Wheeler Sales Show India's Rural Demand Engine Is Starting To Rev Up

One key indicator of India's rural consumption is showing signs of shaking off a prolonged slump. Sales of scooters and motorcycles rebounded to soar above pre-pandemic levels this festive season.

Two-wheeler sales surged by more than 20% during the 42-day festive season this year, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association. Three- and two-wheelers recorded the biggest jumps of 41.4% and 20.7%, respectively. The period covers the first day of Navratri to 15 days after Dhanteras to factor in the lag for vehicle registration.

"Record-breaking sales were reported in several categories, with rural areas particularly contributing to the surge in two-wheeler purchases," Manish Raj Singhania, president of the dealers' lobby, said. "Despite initial underperformance during Navratri, particularly in the passenger vehicle sector, the situation improved under Deepawali, ending with 10% growth."

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., India's largest two-wheeler maker, recorded over 14 lakh units in retail sales during the 32-day festive period, a 19% jump over the previous year. This surpassed their previous best retail sales of 12.7 lakh units recorded in 2019's festive period.