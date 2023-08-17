Two Key Nifty 50 Levels For Investors To Watch, According To Gautam Shah Of Goldilocks

India is witnessing a sector-, stock- and theme-specific market, according to Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research.

In the last two-and-a-half months, there has been a distinct rally in India, Shah, founder and chief strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The phenomenon is reminiscent of periods between 2003 and 2007 when foreign liquidity played a pivotal role in driving market dynamics, but the current rally has been completely taken over by domestic liquidity, he said.

"SIP money is now moving into the mid and small caps. It is itself an indicator as to how things have changed dramatically in the last few months," he said. "If you are in the right themes and more committed into the broader markets, you will do well over the medium-term."

Global markets are not expected to have an impact on the Indian economy, in terms of aspects such as foreign exchange, commodities, and even the dollar index, he said.

Regardless of how India compares to the global landscape, whether it is in relation to other emerging markets or the developed world, India's overall trend is intact, Shah said.