Two Key Nifty 50 Levels For Investors To Watch, According To Gautam Shah Of Goldilocks
Investors in the right themes who are committed to the broader markets will do well in the medium term, Shah says.
India is witnessing a sector-, stock- and theme-specific market, according to Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research.
In the last two-and-a-half months, there has been a distinct rally in India, Shah, founder and chief strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The phenomenon is reminiscent of periods between 2003 and 2007 when foreign liquidity played a pivotal role in driving market dynamics, but the current rally has been completely taken over by domestic liquidity, he said.
"SIP money is now moving into the mid and small caps. It is itself an indicator as to how things have changed dramatically in the last few months," he said. "If you are in the right themes and more committed into the broader markets, you will do well over the medium-term."
Global markets are not expected to have an impact on the Indian economy, in terms of aspects such as foreign exchange, commodities, and even the dollar index, he said.
Regardless of how India compares to the global landscape, whether it is in relation to other emerging markets or the developed world, India's overall trend is intact, Shah said.
What The Charts Are Saying
The markets could potentially find a bottoming out at two specific numbers, he said.
For the Nifty 50, the first number is 19,300 points, which is the current level that the market is hovering around. There have been instances in the past two weeks where the market has rebounded from this number.
Shah highlighted a scenario where the market might not sustain above 19,300. In this case, he anticipates a possible decline to 18,900. "I don't see the market going anytime soon below 18,900."
Pockets Of Opportunities
Nifty Bank
Shah is bullish on the Nifty Bank index, including the public sector undertaking banks within the broader banking sector. "The PSU Bank index is still hugging the 52-week highs and it just has great potential to go up," he said.
"If you have to play banking, rather play PSU banking for the next three to six months," Shah said.
Nifty Bank has surged 2.23% year-to-date, while the Nifty 50 was up by 7.51% year-to-date, according to Bloomberg data.
Pharmaceuticals
Shah said the pharmaceutical sector has the capability to grow. "Our working target for the pharma index is about 17,000. So, there is easily a 10-12% upside in the sector."
According to Bloomberg data, Nifty Pharma is up 22.24% year-to-date.
Metals
Shah holds a favourable stance on the metals sector. From a technical chart analysis perspective, he said metals have the potential to emerge as unexpected winners in the coming three to six months.
He recommends stocks such as JSW Steel Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and National Aluminium Co.
Information Technology
There were debates and negativity surrounding this sector until a few weeks ago, Shah said.
However, due to the recent rebound observed in certain IT stocks, this provides a strong conviction that significant developments are underway within the sector, he said.
The IT sector has been undergoing a base-building formation for about six to nine months, according to him.
The Nifty IT is up by 9.05% year-to-date, according to data from Bloomberg.