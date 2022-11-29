Two Financial Advisers Suggest Mutual Fund Options That Can Better Fixed Deposits

Investors looking to park money for up to six months can consider mutual fund debt schemes instead of leaving funds in savings bank accounts or fixed deposits, according to investment advisers.

Those with a horizon as short as three months can opt for liquid or ultra-short-term funds, said certified financial planner Poonam Rungta in The Mutual Fund Show.

These funds are protected against rate fluctuations, and are flexible with redemption timelines, she said. "In the liquid category, you can go for ICICI Liquid Fund, Reliance-Nippon Liquid Fund or Aditya Birla Liquid Fund. In ultra-short-term category too I would recommend all these three funds, and also DSP Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund."

Even if the returns are 1–1.5 percenrage points higher than those from savings accounts or fixed deposits, "it makes some sense," Rungta said.

For investors with a time horizon of six months, Anant Ladha of InvestAajForKal also recommends ultra-short-term funds, considering their higher yields to maturity. He prefers ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund as it has a stable fund of over Rs 10,000 crore. Kotak Low Duration Fund is the fund the expert suggests for time horizon of six months to one year.