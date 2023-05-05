TVS Motor Shares At Record High After Q4 Profit Beat

Shares of TVS Motor Co. hit a record high on Friday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 410.3 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 360 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

In the quarter ended March, the company's overall sales rose 1.4% year-on-year to 8.56 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales inched up 3% to 8.15 lakh units, while sales in the three-wheeler segment fell 30% to 41,774 units.

Strong growth in the domestic market was offset by weak exports due to worsening demand in overseas markets. Domestic volumes rose 26%, while exports crashed 41%.