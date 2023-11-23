TVS Motor Shares Hit Record High On Entry Into Vietnam

Shares of TVS Motor Co. hit an all-time high on Thursday after the company announced its entry into the Vietnam market.

TVS Motors has tied up with Minh Long Motors, its distribution partner in the southeast Asian country, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

TVS Motors intends to offer range of scooters and underbone motorcycles, across multiple price segments in the Vietnam. Its foray into Vietnam follows its recently announced entry to the European market, starting with France.