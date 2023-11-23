TVS Motor Shares Hit Record High On Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motors' entry into the Vietnam is the second global foray of the company after it announced its entry to France last week.
Shares of TVS Motor Co. hit an all-time high on Thursday after the company announced its entry into the Vietnam market.
TVS Motors has tied up with Minh Long Motors, its distribution partner in the southeast Asian country, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
TVS Motors intends to offer range of scooters and underbone motorcycles, across multiple price segments in the Vietnam. Its foray into Vietnam follows its recently announced entry to the European market, starting with France.
TVS Motor's stock rose as much as 2.62% during the day on the NSE to Rs 1,784.95 apiece. It was trading 2.34% higher at Rs 1,780 apiece, compared to a 0.04% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:18 a.m.
It has risen 63.98% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.43.
Twenty-five out of the 43 analysts tracking TVS Motor maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 11 recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.3%.