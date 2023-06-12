TVS Motor Shares Gain After Singapore Unit Buys Stake In Swiss E-Bike Maker

Shares of TVS Motor Co. rose on Monday after its Singapore unit bought stake in SEMG and it approved TVS Credit Services to raise equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest.

The automaker’s subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte will acquire a 25% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG as minority shareholders of the company exercised the put option to sell their 38,217 equity shares, according to its exchange filing.

Apart from this, TVS Credit Services has successfully raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. The Wipro founder Azim Premji's family office-own firm will buy additional equity shares for Rs 257 crore. After the completion of primary and secondary investments, Premji Invest will hold a 9.7% stake in TVS Credit.