TVS Motor Shares Gain After Singapore Unit Buys Stake In Swiss E-Bike Maker
TVS Motor Singapore arm will acquire a 25% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group.
Shares of TVS Motor Co. rose on Monday after its Singapore unit bought stake in SEMG and it approved TVS Credit Services to raise equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest.
The automaker’s subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte will acquire a 25% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG as minority shareholders of the company exercised the put option to sell their 38,217 equity shares, according to its exchange filing.
Apart from this, TVS Credit Services has successfully raised equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. The Wipro founder Azim Premji's family office-own firm will buy additional equity shares for Rs 257 crore. After the completion of primary and secondary investments, Premji Invest will hold a 9.7% stake in TVS Credit.
Shares of TVS Motor rose 3.65% before paring gains to trade 0.69% higher as of 10:23 a.m., compared to a 0.17% advance in the Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at four times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 68.4.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.6%