TV Today Shares Gain On Announcing Special Interim Dividend
TV Today Network reported a 55% slump in third-quarter profit, dragged by higher expenses.
The stock of TV Today Network Ltd., which houses a slew of news channels like India Today and Aaj Tak, gained on Friday after the company announced a special interim dividend of Rs 67 per equity share for fiscal 2023.
It reported a 55% slump in third-quarter profit, dragged by higher expenses, according to an exchange filing.
TV Today Network Q3 Consolidated Earnings (YoY)
Total revenue from operations fell 10% to Rs 231.3 crore versus Rs 257.97 crore.
Net profit slumped 55% to Rs 27.6 crore versus Rs 61.5 crore.
Ebitda declined 58% to Rs 36 crore versus Rs 85.7 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 15.6% versus 33.2%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
As of 2.58 p.m., the scrip was trading 14.96% higher with volumes at 20.97 times the 30-day average. The benchmark Nifty was up 1.22%.
Intraday, the stock went up as much as 19.8%, rising the most in more than a year.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two maintained 'buy' and one analyst suggested ' hold', according to Bloomberg. The return potential is 41.3% over the next 12 months.