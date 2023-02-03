ADVERTISEMENT
TV Today Shares Gain On Announcing Special Interim Dividend

TV Today Network reported a 55% slump in third-quarter profit, dragged by higher expenses.
Representational image of stock movement. (Photo: Wance Paleri/Unsplash)
Representational image of stock movement. (Photo: Wance Paleri/Unsplash)
The stock of TV Today Network Ltd., which houses a slew of news channels like India Today and Aaj Tak, gained on Friday after the company announced a special interim dividend of Rs 67 per equity share for fiscal 2023.

It reported a 55% slump in third-quarter profit, dragged by higher expenses, according to an exchange filing.

TV Today Network Q3 Consolidated Earnings (YoY)

  • Total revenue from operations fell 10% to Rs 231.3 crore versus Rs 257.97 crore.

  • Net profit slumped 55% to Rs 27.6 crore versus Rs 61.5 crore.

  • Ebitda declined 58% to Rs 36 crore versus Rs 85.7 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 15.6% versus 33.2%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

As of 2.58 p.m., the scrip was trading 14.96% higher with volumes at 20.97 times the 30-day average. The benchmark Nifty was up 1.22%.

Intraday, the stock went up as much as 19.8%, rising the most in more than a year.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two maintained 'buy' and one analyst suggested ' hold', according to Bloomberg. The return potential is 41.3% over the next 12 months.

