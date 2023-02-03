TV Today Shares Gain On Announcing Special Interim Dividend

As of 2.58 p.m., the scrip was trading 14.96% higher with volumes at 20.97 times the 30-day average. The benchmark Nifty was up 1.22%.

Intraday, the stock went up as much as 19.8%, rising the most in more than a year.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two maintained 'buy' and one analyst suggested ' hold', according to Bloomberg. The return potential is 41.3% over the next 12 months.