Truckmakers' Margins Need To Widen For Green Transition, Says Ashok Leyland CEO

The profitability of the commercial vehicle industry needs to rise drastically to make more money that can be invested in transition to vehicles powered by cleaner fuels, according to Shenu Agarwal of Ashok Leyland Ltd.

"These margins are not sustainable ... they need to rise to double digits, if not mid-teens," Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at Ashok Leyland, told BQ Prime. There is a realisation within the industry that profitability needs to increase as industry looks to invest in cleaner fuel vehicles to achieve their emission reduction targets, he said.

Ashok Leyland ended FY23 with an Ebitda margin of 8.1%, as compared with 7.4% for industry leader Tata Motors Ltd.'s commercial vehicle business.

Given the lesser number of players in the commercial vehicle industry, it is surprising that the profitability levels are so low, Agarwal said.

He was appointed last year to lead the company to its target of becoming one of the top 10 players in the commercial vehicle space globally.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group aims to launch multiple products based on its new electric-Light Commercial Vehicle platform, re-enter the European electric bus market and support its electric vehicle arm.