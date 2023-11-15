TruBoard To Increase Renewable Assets Under Management To $5 billion By 2025

The sharp recovery in U.S. markets will be reflected in India, too, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Short covering can add to the rally. FIIs are likely to turn buyers, lest they miss out on the rally in the best-performing large economy in the world. Leading financials, which were weighed down by FII selling, will bounce back," he said.

With the inflation coming down in India and the U.S., the market is ready for further up-move, said Deven Mehata, Research Analyst at Choice Broking. "Traders and investors should hold their long positions with trailing stop losses, and fresh entries can be made on the long side on dips."