Triveni Engineering Shares Rise The Most In Two Months As Q4 Profit Surges Over 86%

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. rose the most in two months on Friday after its profit jumped over 86% in the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit rose 86.34% year-on-year to Rs 189.6 crore, while revenue increased 53.08% to Rs 1,817.7 crore, according to an exchange filing. The revenue beat the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,247.5 crore.