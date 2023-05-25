Trident Shares Tumble Nearly 9% After Q4 Revenue, Profit Decline

Shares of Trident fell 5.89% to Rs 32.73 apiece, compared to slim gains in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:52 a.m. The stock fell 8.92% intraday, the most in over six months since Nov. 14, 2022.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its monthly average.

Of the two analysts tracking the company, both maintained a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21.9%.