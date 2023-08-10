Trent Shares Hit Record High After Q1 Profit Surges 45%

Shares of Trent Ltd. rose to an all-time high on Thursday after its profit surged 45% in the first quarter, leading Jefferies to raise its earnings estimates and price target.

However, the brokerage maintained a 'hold' on the stock, citing its expensive valuation.

The company's net profit rose by 45.02% year-on-year to Rs 166.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Trent Ltd. Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

Revenue up 45.76% at Rs 2628.4 crore.

Ebitda up 25.98% at Rs 367.4 crore.

Margins at 13.98% versus 16.17%.

Net profit up 45.02% at Rs 166.7 crore.

Here's what Jefferies has to say about Trend's Q1 results:

Jefferies on Trent Ltd.