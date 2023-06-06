Treasury’s Flood of Bill Issuance Is Latest Test For Banks
(Bloomberg) -- For US banks struggling to hold onto deposits as customers opt for higher-yielding alternatives, the suspension of the federal debt ceiling presents a fresh challenge.
It allows the Treasury Department to replenish its coffers via a surge of bill issuance, which is likely to further boost the interest rates that alternatives can offer, according to Mark Cabana, head of US interest-rate strategy at Bank of America.
Money-market mutual fund assets have ballooned to an all-time high as they’ve been quicker than banks to pass along to customers the higher interest rates supported by the Federal Reserve’s policy actions over the past year. The failure of several regional banks in March accelerated the shift from lenders to investment funds.
“It’s another headwind for the banking industry,” Cabana said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We know the banking system has been under duress. We know an ongoing incremental increase in the Fed’s emergency lending is happening to some banks, and this is going to be another challenge to retain deposits amid all of the higher rates.”
This week’s bill auctions will increase the outstanding supply by about $90 billion, and Bank of America anticipates an increase of about $1.4 trillion from June to December, seven times the average amount for the same period from 2015 to 2019. It’s likely to shift money-market rates higher by 25 to 40 basis points, the bank’s strategists have said.
The cash raised from the surge in bill issuance will go toward rebuilding the Treasury’s cash buffer. The amount of money the US government had to pay its bills edged up marginally to $23.4 billion from a half-decade low just before President Joe Biden signed legislation that suspended the statutory borrowing limit until 2025.
Banks have lost nearly $850 billion in deposits so far this year, according to Fed data. Money-market funds have seen assets rise by roughly $685 billion to a record $5.42 trillion, Investment Company Institute data show.
Still, there’s a chance that Treasury’s onslaught of issuance is funded from balances at the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility — where counterparties have parked more than $2 trillion of cash — and by extension the money-market funds, instead of from bank reserves. Balances at the Fed’s so-called RRP facility dropped for the third straight session. Some 105 counterparties parked $2.13 trillion at the central bank, down from $2.14 trillion the prior session.
“We may see a decent amount of money coming from the money market funds,” said Roger Hallam, head of global rates at Vanguard Asset Management, referring to how the bill purchases will be funded. “In the short term we are not concerned, but as we progress though the year, we think the tension could rise.”
