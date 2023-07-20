Transformers & Rectifiers Shares Tumble Over 19% After Allegation Of Forging Clearance Certificate

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. tumbled Over 19%, the most in over three years, on Thursday after Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp. terminated its deal with the company on July 19, alleging forgery of clearance certificates.

GETCO has decided to stop dealing with the company for three years on grounds that the company had allegedly forged material dispatch clearance certificates for a few transformers it had supplied under a contract for 29 transformers and one reactor, according to an exchange filing.

The company has already provided 24 transformers and the reactor to GETCO under the contract. TRIL has successfully concluded additional inspection tests as per GETCO's requirements.

The company is taking thetransformer necessary steps to defend its position against this allegation, and resolve this issue, it said.