Biggest Plunge In Bond Yields Since Volcker Era On Bank Fears

Swap contracts referencing Fed policy meetings — which last week favored a half-point rate increase at next week’s gathering of officials — slashed the odds of any increase from the current range of 4.5%-4.75%. The prospect of a boost at the March meeting are now less than one-in-two and the market is now suggesting the peak for this cycle will be, at most, a quarter-point higher than where it is now. Meanwhile, contracts for the rest of 2023 suggest that the Fed could cut rates by almost a full percentage point from the peak in May before the year is out.