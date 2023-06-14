Traders Position For A Fed Pause, Start Unwinding Cut Wagers

Following Tuesday’s May CPI report, traders were heavy sellers of upside options targeting Fed rate cuts by the end of this year and into early next year as the premium for such a move continues to unwind. Large flows were specifically seen in December 2023 options, consistent with unwinding a dovish hedge initiated at the start of June and also some selling of upside in March 2024 tenors. Elsewhere, Monday’s options flow saw traders continue to play for a Fed pause to the rate hike cycle at Wednesday’s policy meeting.