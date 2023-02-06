Asian Equities Drop; Yen Declines on BOJ Report: Markets Wrap

“The Friday data had serious implications for Fed policy. Simply put, it confirms our long-standing belief that the Fed will have to go higher for longer than what optimistic market scenarios had priced in,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note. “We still have a ways to go to get to peak Fed Funds rate, and yet folks are still looking for second half rate cuts in what would be an extremely quick turnaround.”