Traders Boost Bets On US Rate Cuts This Year After CPI

Bond traders will look next to the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting due at 2 p.m. in Washington. The US Treasury auction cycle also continues Wednesday, with a sale of $32 billion of 10-year notes. The debt saw mild demand with the yield on the sale coming about 2.1 basis points above the level on the when-issued security just before the auction bidding completed. While this so-called auction tail is a negative sign on demand, other measures — including the bid-to-cover ratio were “decent”, according to Ben Jeffery at BMO Capital Markets.