TPG Sells 7.6% Stake In Campus Activewear For Rs 806 Crore

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62% stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 347.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 805.86 crore.

As of December 2022, TPG Growth III SF Pte owned a 7.62% stake in the firm.