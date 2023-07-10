Toy Industry Seeks Resolution Of GST Anomaly, PLI Scheme

Toy manufacturers have urged the government to resolve a GST (Goods and Services Tax) anomaly and immediate roll-out of the production-linked incentive scheme to boost the growth of the sector.

These issues were raised by the industry during a meeting called by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on July 8 in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by representatives of global and domestic toy manufacturers, retailers, associations, and government officials to discuss the opportunities in the domestic toy sector. It was chaired by DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.