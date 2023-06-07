Torrent Power Shares Hits Record High On Agreeing To Build Hydro Projects In Maharashtra

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. surged to a record high on Wednesday after it agreed to develop three pumped storage hydro projects in Maharashtra.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity. The projects will entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and will provide employment to approximately 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of five years, according to an exchange filing.

The projects will be executed at three sites—Karjat in Raigarh district, as well as Maval and Junnar in Pune district. These projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.

"Pumped storage hydro is an established, proven, and cost-effective technology for longer-duration storage solutions," the company said in the filing. The company is strategically entering the storage space to fulfill the void left in the grid by intermittent renewable power.