Torrent Pharma Shares Jump As Much As 8% To A Record As It Turns In A Profit In Q4
Jefferies maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,650 per share.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday as the company turned in a profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
It reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared to net loss in the same quarter a year back. However, net profit missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 322.2 crore.
The company reported profit as there were no exceptional items compared to Rs 485 crore spent a year ago.
Torrent's board recommended a fundraise of up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement or depository receipts.
Jefferies maintains a 'hold' rating, with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,650 per share. The brokerage expects limited upside of 16.5 times its EV/Ebitda by FY25 at current valuations.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 16.9% at Rs 2,491 crore, compared to the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,474.3 crore.
Ebitda up 29.6% at Rs 727 crore, against an estimate of Rs 728.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 29.2% versus 26.3%; the analyst estimate was 29.4%.
Net profit of Rs 287 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 118 crore. The Bloomberg estimate for profit was Rs 322.2 crore.
The board approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt. The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Jefferies' View
Maintains a 'hold' with a price target of Rs 1,650 per share.
Expects limited upside of 16.5 times its EV/Ebitda by FY25 at current valuations.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval challenges to keep U.S. business in check with low margins.
Large mergers and acquisitions to delay de-leveraging of the balance sheet.
Expects revenue growth at 12% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E, in a base case scenario.
Expects 14% CAGR with a price target of Rs 1,910 apiece and 10% CAGR with a price target of Rs 1,480 apiece for an upside and downside scenario, respectively.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose as much as 7.96% intraday, the most since May 26, 2022, before paring gains to trade 4.87% higher as of 10:26 a.m. That compared to a 0.50% decline in the Nifty.
Total traded volume stood at 20.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets by analysts implies a potential upside of 1.9%.