Torrent Pharma Shares Jump As Much As 8% To A Record As It Turns In A Profit In Q4

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday as the company turned in a profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

It reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared to net loss in the same quarter a year back. However, net profit missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 322.2 crore.

The company reported profit as there were no exceptional items compared to Rs 485 crore spent a year ago.

Torrent's board recommended a fundraise of up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement or depository receipts.

Jefferies maintains a 'hold' rating, with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,650 per share. The brokerage expects limited upside of 16.5 times its EV/Ebitda by FY25 at current valuations.