Top Underperformers That Analysts Expect To Offer Best Returns

It is one of the top underperformers on BSE 500 over last one year, falling 61.5%. Tanla hit a 52-week low of Rs 506.10 on March 27.

The company is a play on the rising demand for CPaaS or communications platform as a service across industries for achieving enhanced customer engagement. Increase in smartphone penetration and greater regulatory push towards mandatory SMS alerts would drive the CPaaS market. According to industry reports, the Global CPaaS market is expected to grow at CAGR of 29% from 2020 to 2025, led by faster adoption of multichannel communication.

Yes Securities expects the adoption of CPaaS-based application-to-person messaging across industries will continue to drive volume growth for both enterprise and platform segments of Tanla, while the rising share of higher margin platform segment would drive operating margin.

Tanla is trading at a price-to-earnings of 37.13 and has a return on equity of 25.14%.