Hedge Funds At War For Top Traders Dangle $120 Million Payouts

Clients mostly do not get to see details of the payouts and guaranteed bonuses though they foot the bill through an opaque blank check for a “pass through” fee. That payment allows hedge funds to charge clients for anything from compensation and research to entertainment.

Clients also can be on the hook for expenses such as fitness plans for traders at Point72, relocation expenses at Balyasny, investment and litigation-related costs at Verition Fund Management and key-man life insurance premium for Englander at Millennium, according to their client offering documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A Point72 spokeswoman said though the fitness plan costs are included in the offering document, they are not currently passed on to customers. She declined to comment further.

“It’s not a scandal and I am intellectually not against higher fees, but multi-PM hedge funds are setting the bar too high,” said Mario Unali, a senior money manager at Kairos Partners that invests in hedge funds. “There doesn’t seem to be a limit to the hedge fund compensation scheme.”

The traditional 2-and-20 fee model hedge funds once employed meant that for a 20% gross return, the firm took about one-third of the gains and the clients got the rest. A rough calculation by Sebastien Sirois, chief investment officer at Blue Lotus Management that also gives money to hedge funds, shows fees have gone so high at multi-manager platforms that investors on average get back only about 45% of the trading profits, and the firms take the majority.

So far, even after the higher fees are accounted for, the net performance at the biggest firms is still attracting investors.

The most obvious place for those firms to recruit new talent is from each other. A flurry of such moves has also brought conflicts, litigation and punitive measures to try to avoid changes of heart.

So some multi-strats have found success convincing promising traders to close up their own shops, even when they’re doing well. Eisler lured Sean Gambino, who ran his own Heron Bay Capital, into shuttering it. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors persuaded famed trader Ben Melkman to abandon his plans for a hedge fund startup and instead run strategy for its own macro business. More than a quarter of Balyasny’s investment team recruits came from single-manager firms last year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. A representative for Balyasny declined to comment.