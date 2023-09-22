Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 22

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
People queued up outside Apple stores in Mumbai and New Delhi to get their hands on Made-in-India iPhone 15s on launch day.
Indian government bonds will be included in the Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets index suite, JPMorgan said.
The scheduled temporary closure is a part of the CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.
The Indian government has not made any changes to its taxation or regulatory policies, the inclusion was on their own, Somanathan said.
There is a realisation in the industry that profitability needs to rise as it looks to invest in cleaner fuel vehicles, he said.
Brand loyalty helped it get away with rising prices on chocolate bars without significantly denting demand.
In 2021, the CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 202 crore on Amazon, for failing to notify its strategic interest in Future Retail.
