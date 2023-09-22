Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 09:41 PM IST, 22 Sep 2023

In A First, Apple Starts Retailing India-Made iPhones On Launch Day

People queued up outside Apple stores in Mumbai and New Delhi to get their hands on Made-in-India iPhone 15s on launch day.

Indian Bonds May See $25-50 Billion Inflows On JPMorgan EM Index Inclusion

Indian government bonds will be included in the Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets index suite, JPMorgan said.

Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Temporarily Closed On Oct. 17 For Maintenance

The scheduled temporary closure is a part of the CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.

Indian Bond Inclusion By JPMorgan Reflects 'Record Of Fiscal Prudence': Finance Secretary

The Indian government has not made any changes to its taxation or regulatory policies, the inclusion was on their own, Somanathan said.

Truckmakers' Margin Need To Widen For Green Transition, Says Ashok Leyland CEO

There is a realisation in the industry that profitability needs to rise as it looks to invest in cleaner fuel vehicles, he said.

Price Hikes Didn't Deter Indians From Buying Chocolates, Says Cadbury Maker Mondelez

Brand loyalty helped it get away with rising prices on chocolate bars without significantly denting demand.

Supreme Court Extends Relief To Amazon In Future Coupons Case

In 2021, the CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 202 crore on Amazon, for failing to notify its strategic interest in Future Retail.

