Tokyo Steel Shares Jump 21% On Revision Of FY24 Net Profit Guidance
The Japanese-based steel maker increased its net profit guidance for FY24 by 3 billion yen to 24 billion yen.
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co. surged over 21% on the Japanese stock exchange after the company revised its FY24 net profit guidance upward.
The Japanese-based steel maker increased its net profit guidance for FY24 by 3 billion yen to 24 billion yen, according to an exchange filing. The company's net profits grew 30% year-on-year to 8.84 billion yen for the quarter ending June 30.
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Q1FY24 (YoY)
Net profit up 29.9% at 8.84 billion yen.
Revenue up 13.35% at 102.75 billion yen.
Steel volume up 12.64% at 889,000 tonne.
Revenue for Tokyo Steel rose 13.35% and crossed the 100 billion yen mark in the first quarter of FY24. The steelmaker said shipping volume increased and selling prices were higher than previously anticipated as demand remained strong for private capital spending.
Shares of Tokyo Steel rallied 21.38% to touch their 52-week high price of Y1,703 apiece the most in the past five years, after guidance revisions and quarterly results, compared to a 1.39% gain in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.