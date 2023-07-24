Tokyo Steel Shares Jump 21% On Revision Of FY24 Net Profit Guidance

Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co. surged over 21% on the Japanese stock exchange after the company revised its FY24 net profit guidance upward.

The Japanese-based steel maker increased its net profit guidance for FY24 by 3 billion yen to 24 billion yen, according to an exchange filing. The company's net profits grew 30% year-on-year to 8.84 billion yen for the quarter ending June 30.