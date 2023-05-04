Titan Q4 Results Review: Jewellery Performance Raises Confidence In FY24 Growth, Say Analysts

Titan Co.'s jewellery performance raises confidence in the company's FY24, according to most analysts, after the company's fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates while profit lagged street view.

"Its medium-term growth outlook remains good, supported by various initiatives to drive higher sales of wedding, studded, and fashion jewellery, a strengthening value proposition, and new customer acquisitions," JP Morgan said in a note.

But, some analysts also cut the company's FY24–25 earnings and target price due to weak watch and eyewear margins.

The Tata group company clocked a revenue of Rs 10,360 crore, an increase of 33% year-on-year in the March quarter, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg estimated the company to clock revenue of Rs 9,322.18 crore. Meanwhile, net profit increased 40% year-on-year to Rs 736 crore, lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 746.70 crore.