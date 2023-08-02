Titan Q1 Results: Profit Falls 4%, Revenue Rises 26%

Titan Co.'s profit declined 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher expenses, missing analysts' estimates.

The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker fell to Rs 753 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 913.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue for the owner of the Tanishq brand rose 26% to Rs 11,897 crore, against the Rs 10,519.3 crore forecast, boosted by double-digit sales growth across key consumer businesses.