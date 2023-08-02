Titan Q1 Results: Profit Falls 4%, Revenue Rises 26%
Titan's Q1 revenue rose to Rs 11,897 crore, boosted by double-digit sales growth across key consumer businesses.
Titan Co.'s profit declined 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to higher expenses, missing analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker fell to Rs 753 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 913.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue for the owner of the Tanishq brand rose 26% to Rs 11,897 crore, against the Rs 10,519.3 crore forecast, boosted by double-digit sales growth across key consumer businesses.
Titan Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit fell 6% to Rs 1,125 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,353.4 crore.
Margin was at 9.5% versus 12.7% on higher expenses. Analysts had forecast it at 12.9%.
Total expenses rose 31% to Rs 11,009 crore. Finance costs increased 68%, while depreciation costs grew 24% over the previous year.
The Tata Group company added 18 stores in the first quarter—nine stores of Tanishq and eight stores of Mia by Tanishq.
It also opened a Tanishq store in Sharjah, expanding its international presence to seven stores in the region of the Gulf Cooperation Council and one store in the U.S.
Shares of Titan closed 1.25% lower at Rs 2,964.25 apiece before the results were declared, as compared with a 1.05% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.