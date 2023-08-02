Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Petroleum Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Titan Company Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Wednesday.

The fashion accessory giant is likely to post a net profit of Rs 913.35 crore and revenue of Rs 1,083.66 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. Standalone revenue is expected to be Rs 4,234.14 crore, while standalone net profit could touch Rs 494.53 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 1.08 lakh crore and a net profit of Rs 6,699.5 crore, according to estimates.

AIA Engineering Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Quess Corp., Sapphire Foods Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Wednesday.

Other companies that will be announcing their Q1 FY24 financial results include Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Amrutanjan Healthcare Ltd., Arvind SmartSpaces Co., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., Goodyear India Ltd., Indostar Capital Finance Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., KSB Ltd., MAS Financial Services Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., and Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.