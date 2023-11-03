Titan, Britannia, Tata Steel — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskBQ

Are stocks of fast-moving consumer goods makers a good bet as the rural economy shows signs of improvement and commodity prices cool? Is pharma a good bet after three years of underperformance? Do steel companies offer value?

Vivek Karwa, chief executive officer at Vridhi Investment; and Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Securities answer these and more investor queries on BQ Prime's special 'Ask BQ' show.