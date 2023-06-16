Titagarh, Ramkrishna Shares Jump On Railway Orders Worth Rs 36,000 Crore
Titagarh-Ramkrishna won Rs 12,226.5-crore contract for forged wheels, while Titagarh-BHEL got Rs 24,000-crore Vande Bharat order.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit a record high after the companies won orders from the Indian Railways.
Their consortium won Rs 12,226.5 crore contract to manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years for Indian railways, according to an exchange filing. They will deliver 40,000 wheels in the first year, 60,000 in the second and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.
Separately, Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. consortium also won a contract to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore, the companies said, and the trains are expected to be manufactured by 2029.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. advanced as much as 7.71% to a record Rs 439.90 apiece, before losing some of the gains to trade at a 3.82% higher as of 10:31 a.m. This compares with a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 4.7%.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. jumped as much as 3.33% and were trading 2.46% up at 10:31 a.m. compared to a 0.5% advance in the Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 78, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 10.9%.