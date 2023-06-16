Titagarh, Ramkrishna Shares Jump On Railway Orders Worth Rs 36,000 Crore

Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit a record high after the companies won orders from the Indian Railways.

Their consortium won Rs 12,226.5 crore contract to manufacture and supply 15,40,000 forged wheels over a span of 20 years for Indian railways, according to an exchange filing. They will deliver 40,000 wheels in the first year, 60,000 in the second and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter.

Separately, Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. consortium also won a contract to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore, the companies said, and the trains are expected to be manufactured by 2029.