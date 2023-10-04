Titagarh Wagons Shares Gain After Rs 857 Crore Gujarat Metro Order

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., formerly known as Titagarh Wagons, rose over 4% on Wednesday after it bagged a Rs 857 crore order from Gujarat Metro Rail.

The order is to manufacture 72 standard-gauge metro cars for Surat Metro, according to an exchange filing. The execution of the project is slated to begin 76 weeks after signing the contract and is likely to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter.

"TRSL has decided to expand its capacities at a capex of about Rs 650 crore in the next couple of years, a large sum of which is already invested and bearing fruit," a senior management of the company said in the filing.