Titagarh Wagons Shares Gain After Madhusudan Kela-Backed Firm Buys Stake

Mahima Stocks holds 19.68 lakh shares in Titagarh Wagons Ltd., representing a 1.65% stake in the company.

20 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Titagarh Wagons Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Titagarh Wagons Ltd. (Source: Company website)
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. hit a record high after veteran investor Madhusudan Kela-backed Mahima Stocks Pvt. bought a stake in the company.

The firm was listed as a "corporate body" in the shareholding pattern displayed on the BSE exchange. Mahima Stocks holds 19.68 lakh shares in Titagarh Wagons, representing a 1.65% stake in the company.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose 9.27% to Rs 328.2 apiece as of 11:02 a.m., compared to 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty. The stock rose to an all-time high of Rs 343.7 by gaining 14.43% intraday, since listing on April 17, 2008.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.1%.

