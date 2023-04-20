Titagarh Wagons Shares Gain After Madhusudan Kela-Backed Firm Buys Stake

Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose 9.27% to Rs 328.2 apiece as of 11:02 a.m., compared to 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty. The stock rose to an all-time high of Rs 343.7 by gaining 14.43% intraday, since listing on April 17, 2008.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.1%.