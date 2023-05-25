Titagarh Wagons Rise The Most In Three Weeks After Q4 Revenue, Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose 5.32% to Rs 341.4 apiece as of 9:41 a.m. in trade on Thursday, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 6.22% intraday, the most in over three weeks since May 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 60.

Three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.3%.