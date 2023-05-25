BQPrimeMarketsTitagarh Wagons Rise The Most In Three Weeks After Q4 Revenue, Profit More Than Doubles
ADVERTISEMENT

Titagarh Wagons Rise The Most In Three Weeks After Q4 Revenue, Profit More Than Doubles

The company's fourth-quarter net profit jumped 114% year-on-year to Rs 48 crore.

25 May 2023, 10:15 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Titagarh Wagons Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Titagarh Wagons Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. rose the most in over three weeks after its profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter.

The company's net profit jumped 114% year-on-year to Rs 48 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The profit was aided by no loss from the discontinued operations of its subsidiaries, Titagarh Firema, Tiagarh Wagons AFR France, and TSPL.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag
Read More

Titagarh Wagons Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 131% at Rs 974.21 crore.

  • Ebitda up 108% at Rs 95.51 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 76.4 crore.)

  • Ebitda margin at 9.8% vs. 10.9%

  • Net profit up 114% to Rs 48 crore

  • The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each. Q4 profit was aided by no loss from the discontinued operations of its subsidiaries, Titagarh Firema, Tiagarh Wagons AFR France, and TSPL.

ALSO READ

US AAA Credit Rating May Be Cut by Fitch on Debt-Limit Impasse

Opinion
US AAA Credit Rating May Be Cut by Fitch on Debt-Limit Impasse
Read More
ALSO READ

Fed Officials Lean Toward Pause in June, But Not Ready to Stop

Opinion
Fed Officials Lean Toward Pause in June, But Not Ready to Stop
Read More

Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose 5.32% to Rs 341.4 apiece as of 9:41 a.m. in trade on Thursday, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 6.22% intraday, the most in over three weeks since May 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 60.

Three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT