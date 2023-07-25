Titagarh Rail's Price Target Raised By HSBC After Q1 Profit Surges

Titagarh Rail System Ltd.'s revenue and earnings per share estimates, as well as its price target were upwardly revised by HSBC Global Research, citing a significant jump in demand for wagon and passenger coaches over the next few years.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the largest wagon maker and an emerging leader in passenger coaches and raised the target price to Rs 750 apiece from Rs 730 apiece. The company is capitalising on the government's thrust to increase freight transportation by rail and modernise passenger rail transportation, the brokerage said.

Titagarh Rail System Q1 FY24 highlights (YoY):