Titagarh Rail Systems Gets 'Buy' Rating As HSBC Initiates Coverage

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. gets a 'buy' rating from HSBC Global Research, given the Indian government's plan to get up to 45% of freight onto the rails by 2030 from the current 27%.

This will increase the demand for freight waggons, creating a significant growth opportunity for the company, HSBC said in a July 18 note.

Titagarh’s simplifying of its business and the steady signing of partnerships have prepared it to take advantage of this opportunity and generate a good return on equity, the brokerage said.

The company reported a total income of Rs 2,822 crore during fiscal 2023, compared to Rs 1,485 crore during the previous fiscal. It also posted a net profit of Rs 130 crore in FY23, against a loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the previous fiscal.

Currently, the waggon manufacturer has a joint venture with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for the supply of 80 Vande Bharat trains. It also has a joint venture with Chinese firm CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. for the supply of 34 train sets to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corp.