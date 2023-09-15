Titagarh Rail Systems Expects To Steam Ahead With Steady Cash Flows

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is confident of achieving steady cash flows and has not seen any payment delays in the last 25-26 years, despite being involved in the business-to-government space, according to its management.

“Cash flow problems happen with the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracts. Our business model is equipment supply and we do not undertake any project work,” Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman and managing director at Titagarh Rail Systems, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

In the freight segment, the company is the largest manufacturer in the country, with its current order book standing at Rs 28,000 crore. Titagarh Rail Systems plans to increase its operating capacity from 600-700 wagons per month currently to 1,000 wagons per month.