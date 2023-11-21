Titagarh Rail Shares Surge 12% After Metro Deal With ABB India

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. surged nearly 12% to record high on Tuesday after it formed a strategic partnership with ABB India Ltd. for the supply of propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

The agreement includes technology transfer and licensing as part of the government’s 'Make in India' initiative, according to an exchange filing.

Titagarh specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, commissioning and servicing of various passenger rolling stock and metro coaches for Indian and international markets. While, ABB is involved in the design, manufacture and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems.