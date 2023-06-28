Titagarh Rail Shares Gain On Winning Metro Project In Gujarat
The order is worth Rs 857 crore and execution will begin 76 weeks after the contract is signed and end 132 weeks thereafter.
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it received a letter of acceptance for a new project from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corp.
The project is with respect to design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning of 72 "standard gauge cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I Project I", according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The order is valued at around Rs 857 crore and execution is expected to begin 76 weeks after the contract is signed and end 132 weeks thereafter, the company said.
Shares of the company hit an intra-day high of 4.64% before paring gains to trade 0.73% higher at Rs 509 apiece as of 10.42 am, compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 0.5 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 81, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
All the five analysts tracking the stock recommend a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The consensus price estimate indicates a 0.8% upside over the next 12 months.