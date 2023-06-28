Titagarh Rail Shares Gain On Winning Metro Project In Gujarat

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it received a letter of acceptance for a new project from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corp.

The project is with respect to design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning of 72 "standard gauge cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I Project I", according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The order is valued at around Rs 857 crore and execution is expected to begin 76 weeks after the contract is signed and end 132 weeks thereafter, the company said.