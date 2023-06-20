Timken India Shares Tumble Over 10% After Large Trade

Shares of the company fell 7.68% to Rs 3,220.75 as of 10:11 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock had tumbled as much as 10.16% intraday, the most since February 2021.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2,000 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.

The company, which is co-promoted by the US-based Timken Co. and Tata Steel Ltd., was the worst performer among its Nifty 500 peers so far on Tuesday.

Of the eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy', one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price targets implies an upside of 7.5%.