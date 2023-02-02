Timken India Shares Tank 7% On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares dropped 4.53% to Rs 3,056.3 apiece as of 10:25 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.35%.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 20 implies that the stock may be oversold.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 11.2% over the next 12 months.