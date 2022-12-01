Timken India Shares Rally On Positive Growth Outlook

Shares of Timken India Ltd. rose as much as 11.58% in trade on Thursday, the most since Nov. 17, 2022.

The stock movement was triggered after the ball and bearing manufacturing company announced their growth plans over the next three to five years in a conference call.

The stock trades at 3.7 times the 30-day average, with a return potential implying an upside of 6.3% over the next 12 months.