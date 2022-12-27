Time Technoplast Shares Gain The Most In Over A Year After Order Win
Time Technoplast will supply CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder to Adani Total Gas for Rs 75 crore.
The shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. surged the most in over a year after it won orders worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Under the deal, Time Technoplast will supply CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders, according to a filing with the stock exchanges.
The delivery of these cascades will commence in January 2023, the company said.
Shares of the company traded with 8.53% gains at Rs 91 apiece as of 12:25 p.m., after surging as much as 18.9% on Tuesday, the most since Nov. 17, 2021. That compared with a 0.19% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day was 7.5 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index is 48.
One analyst following the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies an upside of 37.7%.