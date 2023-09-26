Time Ripe To Buy Eicher Motors, Says Jefferies

Eicher Motors's stock has risen 5% so far during the calendar year, underperforming the benchmark Nifty Auto by 24%. That was mainly due to a relative valuation contraction rather than a downward impact on the earnings outlook, according to Jefferies.

It said the company's valuation came under pressure due to a fresh wave of competition against Royal Enfield from the launch of new motorcycles launched by Hero-Harley and Bajaj-Triumph collaborations.

The new launches of Harley-Davidson bikes co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and Triumph bikes in collaboration with Bajaj Auto have each received approximately 20,000–26,000 bookings since their launches in early July, compared to sales of 69,000 per month for Royal Enfield in India during the April–August period, the brokerage said.

It sees limited impact on Royal Enfield from the new launches so far. "Google search activity shows that customer interest in RE has held up despite fresh competition, while the search trends for new competing models are moderating after the initial launch excitement."

Royal Enfield has seen a lack of any significant impact so far, as per its channels.