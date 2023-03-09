Time Correction Of Indian Stocks May End Soon, Say Analysts

India can exit the time correction in stock markets soon as it remains a stock pickers' market where foreign portfolio investors can reap gains, according to brokerages.

India's absolute returns have stagnated since October 2021 and relative returns have fallen since the end of October last year, according to Morgan Stanley. It is underweight on India among Asian peers as conditions improve in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

But the "relative valuations remain rich and India's low-beta status implies it underperforms an EM (emerging market) bull market", Morgan Stanley said. So the domestic market offers a much stronger relative earnings growth and is also likely to benefit from the troughing of the real rate gap with the U.S., it said.

Rising short-term rates, rich absolute valuations, worsening global liquidity and offsetting institutional flows have probably capped stock indices, Morgan Stanley said. "With each of these now showing signs of turning, it is quite possible that we exit the time correction in the coming weeks".

A positive case seems to be building as India remains a stock pickers' market, according to the brokerage.