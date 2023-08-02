Thyrocare Technologies Q1 Profit Miss Pulls Shares Lower

Shares of Thyrocare were trading 3.28% lower at Rs 571.05 apiece as of 11:08 a.m., compared to a 1.04% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 3.45% intraday, the most since July 20.

The stock has declined nearly 6.94% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 58.72.

All three analysts tracking Thyrocare maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.1%.