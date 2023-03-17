Three Adani Group Stocks Move Out Of Short-Term Additional Surveillance

Three Adani Group stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar—will be moved out of short-term additional surveillance measures framework on Friday.

For Adani Enterprises, margin will be restored prior to inclusion in ASM framework on all existing derivative contracts, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange.

The three stocks were added to the short-term ASM framework on March 8. With their exclusion, no Adani Group stocks are under the short-term ASM framework now.