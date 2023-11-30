Thomas Cook Shares Locked In Lower Circuit On Promoter Plans To Sell Stake At Discount

Shares of Thomas Cook India were locked in the lower circuit on Thursday as promoter Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd. plans to sell part of its stake in the company.

The promoter will sell up to 3.2 crore shares, representing 6.8% stake, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday. It will sell an additional 1.7% stake, comprising 80 lakh shares, if the offer for sale is oversubscribed.

Fairbridge Capital has set the floor price for the offer at Rs 125 per share at a 21.08% discount to the stock's previous close of Rs 158.40 per share on the NSE. The OFS will close on Dec. 1.

The promoter held 72.34% stake in the Mumbai-based omnichannel travel company, as of September. Post the stake sale, its share will fall to 65.54%.