Thomas Cook Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Surges Multifold
The stock rose as much as 4.97% to a record high of Rs 142.45 apiece.
Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. hit a 5% upper circuit and an all-time high on Thursday after its consolidated net profit rose 343 times in the second quarter.
The travel company reported a profit of Rs 51.5 crore compared to Rs 0.15-crore profit in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Thomas Cook Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income from operations up 52% at Rs 1,871.3 crore vs. Rs 1,235.1 crore.
Ebitda up 139% at Rs 130.8 crore vs. Rs 54.8 crore.
Margin at 6.98% vs. 4.44%.
Reported profit up 343 times at Rs 51.5 crore vs. Rs 0.15 crore.
Thomas Cook's stock rose as much as 4.97% to a record high of Rs 142.45 apiece compared to a 0.69% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:09 a.m.
It has fallen 99.44% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, implying that the stock maybe overbought. An analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.