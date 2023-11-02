BQPrimeMarketsThomas Cook Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Surges Multifold
ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Cook Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Surges Multifold

The stock rose as much as 4.97% to a record high of Rs 142.45 apiece.

02 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@jonohirst?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Jono Hirst</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-large-jetliner-flying-through-a-cloudy-blue-sky-qm6fkEbP9hg?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Jono Hirst on Unsplash)

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. hit a 5% upper circuit and an all-time high on Thursday after its consolidated net profit rose 343 times in the second quarter.

The travel company reported a profit of Rs 51.5 crore compared to Rs 0.15-crore profit in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Thomas Cook Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income from operations up 52% at Rs 1,871.3 crore vs. Rs 1,235.1 crore.

  • Ebitda up 139% at Rs 130.8 crore vs. Rs 54.8 crore.

  • Margin at 6.98% vs. 4.44%.

  • Reported profit up 343 times at Rs 51.5 crore vs. Rs 0.15 crore.

Thomas Cook Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Surges Multifold

Thomas Cook's stock rose as much as 4.97% to a record high of Rs 142.45 apiece compared to a 0.69% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:09 a.m.

It has fallen 99.44% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71, implying that the stock maybe overbought. An analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.

ALSO READ

JK Tyre Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Jumps Fivefold

Opinion
JK Tyre Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Jumps Fivefold
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT