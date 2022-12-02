Wall Street Turns Bearish on Stocks After Bad Year

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson agrees that the bear market is not over, though he sees a bottom forming in the range of 3,000 to 3,300 during the first quarter, when the Fed will stop rate hikes, and the S&P 500 will finish the year at 3,900. While his team isn’t warning of an outright recession, they expect a combination of rising labor costs and weakening corporate pricing power to lead to a wave of earnings downgrades that will weigh on share prices.